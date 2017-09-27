Next Step Project invites all to first annual Shine a Light tree lighting

With support from hundreds of individuals and businesses committed to ending domestic abuse, Next Step Domestic Violence Project will hold tree-lighting ceremonies simultaneously in Calais, Machias, Ellsworth, and Deer Isle/Stonington on Saturday, Oct. 3. The lights represent the approximately 1,000 people who have used Next Step services over the past year. The tree will stay lit each night for the month of October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month.