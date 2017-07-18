Machias

Next Film Society Screening at Library on July 22

Next Film Society Screening at Library on July 22

The next film screening of Machias Valley Film Society (MVFS) will take place at Porter Memorial Library on Saturday, July 22  from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The film is open to the public and free of charge. MVFS is a new non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating American and International Film Art and Culture. MVFS Group founder, and Lecturer of Education at University of Maine at Machias, Garret Lee, moderates a brief discussion at each film screening, and shares his wide understanding and enthusiasm for cinema. 

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorJul 18,2017
Related Posts
Consideration for food in a feed store
No image
Zablotny Verdict Set For May in Machias
Veteran of the month — Muriel Stehl