Next Film Society Screening at Library on July 22

The next film screening of Machias Valley Film Society (MVFS) will take place at Porter Memorial Library on Saturday, July 22 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The film is open to the public and free of charge. MVFS is a new non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating American and International Film Art and Culture. MVFS Group founder, and Lecturer of Education at University of Maine at Machias, Garret Lee, moderates a brief discussion at each film screening, and shares his wide understanding and enthusiasm for cinema.