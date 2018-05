On Tuesday, April 10, the VFW Auxiliary met for its monthly meeting. After the meeting we held elections of officers. Officers for 2018-2019 are:

President - Barbara Tibbetts

Senior Vice - Ann Merchant

Junior Vice - Addie Alley

Treasurer - Sonya Grant

Secretary - Ann Merchant

Chaplain - Peggy Warden

Conductress - Sharon Tibbetts

Patriotic Instructor - Laura Merrill

Grand - Jeannette Perry