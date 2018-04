by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Marijuina, cell tower meetings coming up in Machias

The Machias Selectboard has scheduled a public meeting to discuss further action toward a marijuana ordinance for Thursday, April 26 at 5 p.m. The meeting will build on information gathered during a previous public hearing, and will be held at the Machias Telebusiness Center on Stackpole Road. For more on the story, see “Machias Selectboard” page 4.