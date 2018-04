Machias selectboard ballot finalized

The deadline to declare candidacy for a seat on the Machias Selectboard passed on Friday, April 13, and four candidates have their hats in the ring for two seats. Selectboard vice chairman Joshua Rolfe is running as an incumbent, as is selectman Leslie Haynes. Former selectman Dr. James Whalen has declared his candidacy, as has Nicholas “Crowsneck” Boutin of Machias.

Summer-long road project commences on Elm Street