News of the Hannah Weston Chapter, DAR

The Hannah Weston Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will held a Report Workshop at 1 p.m., on Saturday, January 13 at the home of Valdine Atwood, 17 Colonial Way, Machias. At the last meeting members who serve as either an Officer or Chair of a Chapter Committee were given report forms to fill out. These need to be either brought to the January 13 meeting, mailed to the chapter regent, Mary Alice Look at 288 US 1, Whiting, ME 04691 or dropped off at Val’s home before the 13th. Any committee chairs who did not receive a report form are asked to call Val at 255-4432.