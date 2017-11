Members of the Hannah Weston Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution have set aside the month of November to recognize and honor both Active Duty Servicemen and Women and Veterans. First they will recognize our veterans by having as a guest of honor a representative from the Machias Veterans Home during their 11 a.m. meeting and Dutch Treat luncheon to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Bluebird Restaurant in Machias.