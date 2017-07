Members of the Hannah Weston Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will gather for their annual picnic meeting to be held at the Gates House, home of the Machiasport Historical Society on Rt. 92 in Machiasport, at 11 a.m. Sat., July 8. Members attending are asked to bring a sandwich. Dessert and beverage will be provided. The speaker for the afternoon will be Valdine Atwood who will discuss DAR Insignia and Protocol.