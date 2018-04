by Ruth Leubecker

A month on the job but eager to learn, Lily Calderwood is visiting wild blueberry growers, assessing market diversification and “right now trying to take first steps.”

With a PhD in horticulture from the University of Vermont and a couple of years at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Service, she was hired as the designated replacement of Dave Yarborough, longtime blueberry specialist at the Maine Cooperative Extension Service.