New meeting time for the St. Croix Valley Amateur Radio Club

During the business part of the November meeting of the St. Croix Valley Amateur Radio Club (SCVARC), it was voted to change our meeting time on the third Sunday of the winter months, beginning in January, from the usual 6:30 p.m. to the new time of 5:30 p.m.

The December meeting, however, will be our annual Christmas dinner, which this year will be at the Nook and Cranny Restaurant. Contact Roger Holst at 207-454-2174 for further information.