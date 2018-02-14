New Lubec school and community organization seeks members
Lubec Elementary School announces the formation of the Parent Teacher Community Collaboration (PTCC), a new group focused on bringing engaging programs and fun events to the children of the community.
“We wanted to create something a little different than the traditional PTA (Parent Teacher Association),” said teacher Anna Street, “something that taps into the phenomenal pool of life experience in our community, while focusing on doing things for the children’s enrichment.”