Machias

New Lubec school and community organization seeks members

Lubec Elementary School announces the formation of the Parent Teacher Community Collaboration (PTCC), a new group focused on bringing engaging programs and fun events to the children of the community.

“We wanted to create something a little different than the traditional PTA (Parent Teacher Association),” said teacher Anna Street, “something that taps into the phenomenal pool of life experience in our community, while focusing on doing things for the children’s enrichment.”

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 14,2018
Related Posts
Congratulations to the 2017 Jonesport - Beals Seniors from the following businesses...
No image
Nursing care, safe drinking water bills survive veto cycle
No image
UMM students create documentary film exploring immigration issues