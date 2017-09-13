New Fall library programs with Beau the Dog

This fall, Porter Memorial Library will offer two new children’s programs – “Dog Days at the Library”, and “Kids’ Story Hour” - led by library volunteer Diane Parker with her certified Pet Therapy Dog, Beau. Dog Days at the Library will meet every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month at 11 a.m., beginning September 23. The first session is a meet-and-greet event featuring Beau, a black Labrador retriever. Children of all ages are invited to read to Beau, who listens without saying a word while kids practice their reading skills.