by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Dollar General broke ground on its new Machias location last week. The store will be located on the corner of the Kennebec Road and Rte. 1, across from Tom’s Mini Mart, with an address of 206 Dublin Street, Machias.

Laura Somerville works as a spokesperson for the Tennessee-based chain. She said that the store plans to open its doors in late fall, but added that construction timelines could slip.