No one’s too young to learn that firefighters are your friend, and that big trucks and big men and women in oversize suits and breathing apparatus are nothing to be afraid of. Such were the fun lessons when Lieutenants Andrew Mulholland and Andy McKenna, volunteers with the Machias Fire Department, stopped by to visit with the children of Anita McCurdy’s Daycare in Machias, part of National Fire Prevention Week. Photo by Bill Kitchen