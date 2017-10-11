Nemitz speaks at WaCo Cancer Conference

by Nancy Beal

When Bill Nemitz opened his remarks at the 10th Annual Washington County Cancer Conference in Machias last week with the familiar “It’s great to be here today,” he added the word “cosmically” since, for nearly 15 years and critically in the last two, he has been living in a universe where cancer has threatened his existence. Nemitz lives by his pen—he is an award-winning journalist for the Portland Press Herald—but it was an oral accounting of his journey through cancer that brought him to the Pellon Center as the keynote speaker October 6.