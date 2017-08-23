Neighbors Helping Neighbors builds new deck for INTERNITY

Over the last couple of weeks, INTERNITY Veterans Center on 12 School Street in Machias has taken a drastic change of looks on the outside. From July 31- Aug. 4, a group of teenagers and aduls from Neighbors Helping Neighbors out of Massachusetts arrived at INTERNITY with a mission. That mission was to make sure that this nonprofit veteran’s organization had a working deck with wheelchair capabilities. The hard work and the can-do attitude of these young adults was greatly welcomed and appreciated.