Narraguagus Lady Knights, Calais Blue Devils advance in cross country

by Phil Stuart

The Narraguagus Lady Knights and the Calais High School Blue Devil boys both finished 5th in the Northern Regional Cross Country Championships at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Oct. 21.

Those two teams and ten individual runners will advance to the state meet.

In boys Class C, the Orono Red Riots showed their dominance with a low score of 19. The Riots had three of the top five places and five of the top eleven.