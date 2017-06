Pictured are the Narraguagus Knights from Harrington. Members include front left-right: Nick Mathews, Cameron Rumery, Isiah Pinkham, and Alex Walsh. Back left-right: Kyle Look, Bryce Rolfe, Connor Rossi, Philip Taylor, Tanner Townsend, and Coach Jamie Robertson.

