Principal Lucille Willey is pleased to announce the honor parts for the Class of 2018 at Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School in Harrington. Co-Valedictorians are Sophia DeSchiffart, daughter of Timothy & Joanna DeSchiffart of Cherryfield and River Fenton, son of Chadwick Fenton & Christina Willey of Harrington. Salutatorian is Mary Hammond, daughter of Darin & Jasmine Hammond of Harrington and Michelle Hammond of Milbridge.