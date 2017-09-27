Narraguagus Coach Thompson could win $50k for school

U.S. Cellular has announced the Top 50 nominees for its Most Valuable Coach program, and Heather Thompson from Narraguagus Junior/Senior High School in Harrington is among them. After thousands of nominations were submitted, these Top 50 coaches are now listed on TheMostValuableCoach.com. At the end of the program, the winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department, a trip to Orlando, Fla., and on-field recognition at the Under Armour High School All-America Game.