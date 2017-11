The Civil Rights Team at Narraguagus had a We Are All Human 2017 Tolerance Day display in the front lobby on Thursday November 16, 2017. If you believed in the following: ‘I pledge to have respect for people whose abilities, beliefs, culture, race, sexual identity, or other characteristic are different from my own’ you were given a tag saying ‘We are Human’ and signed a large poster in the cafeteria that you took the pledge.