Nancy Rose Tancredi - White Plains, New York,

Nancy Rose Tancredi, beloved mother, cherished grandmother, loyal sister-in-law and dear friend, died unexpectedly following surgery in White Plains, New York, on May 12, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was 71 years old.

She leaves behind by her three children, Robert Sapiro and his wife Eleanor Mitten of Eliot, Emily Tancredi-Brice Agbenyega and her husband Tsiri of Pelham Manor, New York, and Constance Girvan and her husband Andrew of Edinburgh, Scotland. She also leaves behind an adopted daughter, Brittney Sampson of Boston, Massachusetts.