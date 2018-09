Last week the Maine Press Association awarded the Machias Valley News Observer four prizes in its 2018 Better Newspaper Contest. The contest evaluated content created between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

-Ruth Leubecker and Sarah Craighead Dedmon were awarded third place for the MVNO editorial section. The decision was based on a sampling of MVNO editorial sections over the award year and measured both writing and quality of community engagement.