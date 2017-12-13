MVFS shows holiday favorite at Porter Memorial

The Machias Valley Film Society will show “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Friday, Dec. 15. For many, this film is a Christmas tradition and one of the most beloved holiday films of all time. The story of how it became so ubiquitous is equally as entertaining, and adds to the unique charm of this Frank Capra classic.

As always, thanks to the Porter Memorial Library, this film screening is free and open to the public. The film will be shown at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at Porter Memorial Library, 92 Court Street, Machias. For more information, call 255-3933.