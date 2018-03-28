Music producer to present Judy Garland’s place in the Great American Songbook

Award-winning music producer, critic and translator Lawrence Schulman will give a talk on Judy Garland entitled “Moments of Magic,” at the Porter Memorial Library in Machias, Maine on Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.. Admission is free. The talk will examine Judy Garland’s life and career and will feature nine audio-video clips, to be followed by a question and answer session. Schulman will endeavor to answer the question: “If I had about one hour to convince you of Judy Garland’s place in classic American popular music, what film and television performances would I choose?”