Machias

Music producer to present Judy Garland’s place in the Great American Songbook

Lawrence Schulman

Award-winning music producer, critic and translator Lawrence Schulman will give a talk on Judy Garland entitled “Moments of Magic,” at the Porter Memorial Library in Machias, Maine on Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.. Admission is free. The talk will examine Judy Garland’s life and career and will feature nine audio-video clips, to be followed by a question and answer session. Schulman will endeavor to answer the question: “If I had about one hour to convince you of Judy Garland’s place in classic American popular music, what film and television performances would I choose?” 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 28,2018
Related Posts
ATV bliss in Machias
No image
Action photos of the talented Washington Academy Raiders
The hottest training in town took