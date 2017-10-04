Mums the word

Last week Machias motorists were treated to a bright new seasonal sight on the triangle between Route 1 and Court Street, which is now weed-free and planted with a beautiful assortment of mums. Dean McGuire of McGuire Seasonal Services took on the project for the Machias Green Space Committee, providing the dirt and purchasing the mums. Perine Yates Gray from We Can Dig It landscaping donated her landscaping expertise, and Deb Sternbergh from Berry Vines provided the mums. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon