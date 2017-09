by Phil Stuart

Nate Mugford of Bucks Harbor recently captured the Annual Jim Merrill Tournament at Barren View Golf Club in Jonesboro with a low gross score of 72. Mugford won by five strokes over by runner-up Lenny Espling of Jonesboro.

Harry Beal of Columbia Falls supplemented his income with a big payday finishing with a low gross score of 59 and a two stroke advantage over Cooper’s Tom Viselli.