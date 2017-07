More Fall DAC All-Stars

Photo 2: Cross Country boys All-Stars for this year include: J-B, Evan Merchant; Machias, Jacob Godfrey, Cameron Leavitt, Jakob Holland, CHS, Addison Coty, Kyle Richard; NHS, JP Snider, Blaine Grant, Kyle Davis; and SHS, Dylan Bernaquer, Nicholas Kimball.

Photo 1: Cheerleading All-Stars for this year include: WHS, Mackenzie Campbell, Halie Smith, Taylor Lane, Makayla Overlock; MHS, Ava Dray, Dani Vazquez, Taya Wood, Cam Leavitt, and Cross Country boys All-stars for this year include: J CHS, Kendra Parks, Payton Lozier, Mackenzie Bennett, Ivy McLellan.

