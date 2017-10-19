More than 550 WaCo educators attend UMM’s ‘Harvest of Ideas’

On Oct. 10, the University of Maine in Machias (UMM) hosted the 2017 Harvest of Ideas for more than 550 Washington County educators. Participants selected workshops from over 30 sessions led by presenters from across the State, including specialists from Maine’s Department of Education, instructors from UMaine Machias and University of Southern Maine, GEAR UP Maine, Maine-Wabanaki REACH, several social services agencies, as well as educators from RSU #2, Washington Academy, and Steuben Elementary School.