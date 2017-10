by Ronie Strout

Congratulations to Michelle McLaughlin and Zachary Strout for filling her permit up in the Allagash on the Fox Brook Road in the North Maine Woods.

The warm temperature during the week made it difficult in seeing any moose, but by Friday morning the temps finally came down to the low 30’s. It was about 5:10 p.m. that they saw the moose coming out of the woods to where they were. The hunt was now over.