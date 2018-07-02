Machias

Moosabec school budgets passed

by Nancy Beal

Budgets for the 2018-19 school year for Beals and Jonesport Elementary Schools and Jonesport-Beals High School passed last month with little fanfare. On June 13, approximately 20 citizens from the two towns gathered in the high school gymnasium and approved a total of $1,710,598 for the joint high school. The towns will pay $887,116 of that amount—up $35,563, or 4.18 percent over last year. Beals will be responsible for 24.94 percent of the cost, and Jonesport 75.06 percent. 

Jessica T. GriffinJul 02,2018
