Machias

Moosabec planners to meet

by Nancy Beal

The Jonesport planning board will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 15 in the town office to consider applications from Aaron Dennis for a 14-by-14-foot sunroom on a deck at his property on Makers Point Road, and from Madelene Peabody to replace an existing trailer on a different footprint on the Fire Road.

The Beals planning board will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 17 in the town office to review an application from the Downeast Institute for a one-story, 40-by-70-foot boat storage and fabrication shop on their property at Black Duck Cove.

May 08,2018
