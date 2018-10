by Nancy Beal

The Canadian aquaculture giant Cooke Aquaculture, currently the holder of three licenses for salmon pens in Eastern Bay between Beals Island and Jonesport’s Head Harbor Island, is poised to ask for a fourth site: 44.4 acres in the middle of Mud Hole Channel between Mink Island and Beals’ Mud Hole Point, the southern bound of a long inlet known as the Mud Hole.