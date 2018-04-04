Moore for the Future campaign nears goal

Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Moore for the Future campaign is close to reaching its goal.

The campaign was launched in 2014 to help the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben raise an additional $250,000 for its endowment fund. It began in 2014 with an appeal letter asking Steuben residents, regional users and library friends to help ensure the library and community center could continue to provide services and programs while meeting its growing expenses.