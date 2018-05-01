Machias

MMHS Student news

 

Machias Memorial High School seniors have been presenting their Senior Exhibitions this week. Each student selected a topic at the beginning of the year and had to complete research, documentation, mentorship, slideshow and a physical project in regard to their subject. Projects are presented to a panel of teachers, administrators and others and students must receive a passing grade to complete their requirements to graduate.  Russell Hanscom did an excellent job with his exhibition about welding.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 01,2018
