The Machias Memorial High School (MMHS) JMG group has organized their first Pop-Up Prom Show for boys to be held Thursday, April 26 from 2-4 p.m. in the MMHS cafeteria.

The group has gathered donations of prom-ready attire such as coats, ties, dress shirts, pants, suspenders, and much more. Many of the donations were gifted to the group by Bags o’ Rags in Machias.