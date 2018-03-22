MMHS Chess Club  2018

The Machias Memorial High School Chess Club recently took second place as the Maine State High School Novice section. The 2018 State Scholastic Championships were played on Saturday, March 10 at the University of Maine at Orono.

Maine Central Institute won the High School Novice section with 10.0 points out of a possible 12. MMMHS was a breath behind at 9.5 points.

Jordan Donovan from Machias High School and Vojta Filibi of Maine Central Institute went unbeaten and untied with 4.0 points in the High School Novice section.