Machias

MMHS Boosters and PAWS sponsor Chinese auction

The Machias Memorial High School Boosters are working hand in hand with Rose M. Gaffney PAWS to raise the full amount needed to purchase an amazing digital sign! This will be a joint sign shared with the High School. RMG PAWS President, Nadine Preston states; “These amazing Boosters are pushing to help us complete the fundraising for this project. Together with Boosters President Anita McCurdy and her team of high school parents, we hope to make this event the deal breaker that reaches the financial goal for the sign, we are hoping for the best.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 15,2018
