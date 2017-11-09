Milton “Milt” Fuller Machias

Milton “Milt” Fuller lived the life that many people dream to live. He was blessed with true love, a devoted family, living in Maine (the way life should be), traveling the world, and lifetime friends. Milton died peacefully on November 1, 2017 in Machias, Maine at the age of 92.

Milton was born on August 29, 1925 in Middleboro, Massachusetts to Ernest and Doris Fuller. He enlisted in the Navy during WWII when he was 18-years-old. After serving in the Navy, he attended several colleges, including University of Texas, Champlain College, and then graduated from the University of Maine at Orono. He later received his Master’s in Education from Boston University. While working at a summer camp in Carver, MA in 1952, Milton met his wife, Patricia Hogan. They married in 1954. Milt taught and coached at Monson Academy and Brookline High School in Massachusetts. He and his wife moved to Machias, ME in 1967 where they raised their three children. Milton worked as a professor at the University of Maine at Machias teaching math and science. Long known for his kind heart and caring character, Milton helped many students learn physics during his 23 years of teaching.

Milton was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Fuller of Bangor, ME. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Fuller or Machias, ME, his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mitch Cooper of Sofia, WV, his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Cheryl Fuller of Amesbury, MA, and his grandchildren Meghan Cooper, Jacqueline Fuller, Bernie Cooper, Jennifer Fuller, and Patrick Fuller.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on November 11, 2017 at St. Peter the Fisherman Parish in Machias, ME, with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall. Father O’Hara will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Milton’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the University of Maine at Machias.