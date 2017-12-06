Millard E. Davis Jr. - Machias

Millard Estin Davis Jr, 96, passed away November 21, 2017 at the hospital in Machias. He was born in Machias on May 21, 1921 the son of the late Mildred C. (Johnson) and Millard E. Davis Sr.

He was a graduate of Machias Memorial High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March of 1942. Following his discharge in December of 1945 he began working as a Washington County Deputy, and Corrections Officer, being proudly employed for many years. He was a dedicated member of the Kennebec Baptist Church having served as Deacon; also as treasurer, trustee, youth leader, and Sunday school teacher.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years Evelyn (Watts) Davis; son Brian Davis and wife Kathy; a daughter Kandee Kidder and husband Eric; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and three great -great grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two brothers, Grover and Quentin Davis, and three sisters: Geneva Kennison, Beryl Davis, and Marie Sanburn.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from noon until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 25, 2017 at McClure Family Funeral Home 467 Dublin Street, Machias. Burial will follow in the Roque Bluffs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to :The Maine Veterans’ Home, Machias “Activity Fund” 32 Veterans Way Machias, ME 04654

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com