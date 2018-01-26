Machias

Middle River Dyke, Machias - Part 2

There were ‘side’ advantages to the dyke. The Dec. 8, 1868 issue of the Machias Union reported “Lively times on the ‘Skating Rink’ above the big dyke.” A March 1877 issue of the Machias Union reported that Dyke Park is open to the public. The track was finished and persons and parties driving for pleasure are invited to use the course. No toll or tariff at present, so that trotting speed can be tested and horses initiated to Dyke Park.  Again in June 1877 the Machias Union stated that “parties driving for pleasure are invited to use the course”.

