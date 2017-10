Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, a HarborOne Bank Company, is pleased to announce they have opened a new branch office in Machias, Maine, NMLS ID: 1665468. This is Merrimack Mortgage Company’s fourth branch in Maine; current branches include Kennebunk, Augusta and Camden. Joining the company at this new location is Branch Manager and Loan Officer Steve Richardson, NMLS ID: 889047.