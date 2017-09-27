Merchant wins Wilbur’s run

by Phil Stuart

Jonesport-Beals High School junior and defending Downeast Athletic Conference cross-country champ, Evan Merchant, ran a very fast time of 17:44 at the Wilburs 5K Sept. 2, to take first place honors.

Merchant was the only runner from Washington County to run in the Blue Hill event and finished 44 seconds ahead of Ellsworth’s Robbie Shea. Sid Broadworth of Blue Hill was 3rd in 19:51, while Mike Moon of Brooklin and Buster Brown of Ellsworth rounded out the top five with times of 20:47 and 20:50.