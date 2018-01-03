MEMA encourages caution with dangerously low temperatures
As sub-zero temperatures continue across the State, MEMA urges Mainers to use extreme caution to avoid hypothermia or even death.
The National Weather Service reports that very cold air will continue across the region this weekend and through at least the middle of next week with most locations unlikely to get above the freezing mark for the foreseeable future.
MEMA offers the following tips to help Mainers stay safe during the dangerously cold weather: