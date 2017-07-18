Melissa S. Beal Latimer-Gardner - Machias

Melissa S. Beal Latimer- Gardner, 50, of Machias, went to be with her Lord on July 9,2017 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor Maine after a long battle with COPD, with her youngest daughter and husband by her side.

Melissa was born in Machias to Carl & Delanie Beal of Beals Island on July 17,1966. Melissa attended school on Beals Island and Jonesport later UMM until she married Gerald Latimer and had two daughters she loved very much, Megan and Jillian. She later married Curtis Gardner of Machiasport and resided in Machias. She worked as a CNA & PSS until her back issues would no longer allow it in 2009. She lived for her children, loved spending time with family and friends, and her grandchildren became the apple of her eye.

Melissa is predeceased by her baby brother, first husband Gerald Latimer, Mother Delanie Beal, Father Carl Beal, several aunt’s uncles and grandparents.

Melissa is survived by her husband Curtis Gardner, her two daughters, Megan and Jillian, her two sisters, Lisa Beal & Atrisha Beal, her four grandchildren; Joseph Carl Curtis, Jordan Delanie, Aleczander Lawrence and Rylee Dennis.

You will be dearly missed, wife, mother sister and friend

When tomorrow starts without me,

don’t think we’re far apart,

for every time you think of me

I’m right there in your heart.