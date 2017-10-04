MDI/Riots win at Central

by Phil Stuart

The Central High School of East Corinth Red Devils hosted an invitational cross country meet on Sept. 15 which saw the Mount Desert Island boys and Orono girls take top honors.

The MDI boys edged Orono 28 to 30 for the team victory. They were followed by Old Town 97, Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln 101, Lee Academy 141, Central 178 and Machias 179.

Thorin Smith of MDI took individual honors with a time of 16:52 on the 3.1 mile course, Jonathan Steelman of Orono was second at 17:03 followed closely by Nicola’s Reznick of MDI at 17:07.