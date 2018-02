The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) says five people were arrested in Cherryfield early on the morning of Friday, Jan. 26 for selling crack cocaine and creating a police standoff. Three of those arrested are from the Bronx, New York.

The arrests came after drug agents obtained a search warrant for the home at 177 Tenan Lane. At the request of MDEA, the State Police Tactical Team also responded to the home and assisted with the arrests.