MBACC award dinner celebrates strength and community spirit

by Reagan Gilbert

The Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) Annual Dinner, Awards and Auction was held at the Kilburn Commons building at the University of Maine at Machias on Friday, May 25.

The evening began with drinks and conversation among neighbors, all coming out to support the MBACC in its efforts to raise money for future endeavors. Musician Duane Ingalls performed during the social hour as people arrived, perused the auction items and waited for the awards to be given out.