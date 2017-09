by Phil Stuart

The Sunrise County’s fastest male and female was crowned champions at the 12th Annual Suddy 5K in Eastport on Sept. 19.

The Suddy 5K was established in Boston in honor of 1991 Shead High School graduate Joy Suddy who was killed in an auto accident while working in Boston.

The race was started in Boston after Suddy’s death and after five years in the Bay State, it was moved to Suddy’s home town of Eastport in 2011.