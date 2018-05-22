Machias

Matching jobs to workers a mounting challenge in 2018

In 1918 Washington County flourished with an enterprising workforce set against a humming economic landscape, the entire picture maximizing the area’s natural-resource-based economy.

Not so in 2018. A century later technology, outsourcing and robots infiltrating the workplace have transformed that landscape into something headed toward downright alien. Those days of graduating from high school and finding a first-class job -- one that would support a household and finance a great life right here at home in rural Maine -- are long gone.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 22,2018
